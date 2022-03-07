Northern Region: Mayor of Lagdo dismissed

An overwhelming majority of the deliberative body voted for the dismissal of the mayor of Lagdo during an extraordinary municipal council held on March 4 at the hall of acts of the commune.

Luc Kaga is no longer the mayor of Lagdo, in the department of Benoué (Northern Region). During a session chaired by the prefect of the department, Oumarou Haman Wabi, 29 people from the deliberative body voted for his dismissal against 2 in his favor.

The latter reproached the deposed mayor with several financial embezzlements. These are the distraction of the municipality's own revenues, the refusal to report on the progress of the municipality's construction sites, the non-payment in full of a sum of 11 million FCFA paid by Eneo to the municipality, the distraction of the sums collected during an auction of ten heads of oxen, the low budget implementation rate. As well as the accelerated pace of enrichment of the mayor who after a year of exercise, was able to build 6 villas and buy two personal vehicles.

At the end of the vote, a deliberation of impeachment was established and signed by all the voting councillors and sent to the Minister of Decentralization and Local Development for application of the law by issuing an impeachment order. After 60 days, the prefect will return to elect a new mayor in the municipality of Lagdo.