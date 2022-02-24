Political party: the CRM announces its return to the media

Through its third vice-president, Emmanuel Simh, the MRC announces its return to the media.

The silence is broken! After months of absence in newspapers, television and radio sets, the Movement for the Renaissance of Cameroon has just made public its return. The announcement was made on February 24 in Yaoundé, by the 3rd vice-president of the party, Emmanuel Simh.

As a reminder, on December 27, 2021, Maurice Kamto's party announced its withdrawal from the Cameroonian media space. A decision that followed the sentencing to 7 years in prison of the MRC executives by the military court of Yaoundé.

