Political party: Messanga Nyamding summoned before the CPDM Disciplinary Committee

A correspondence dated April 8, 2022 invites Professor Charlemagne Messenga Nyamding for an appearance before the Ad Hoc Disciplinary Committee of the Central Committee of the Democratic Rally of the Cameroonian People (CPDM).

The activist of the ruling party must appear before his peers on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in Yaoundé. However, the Ad Hoc Disciplinary Committee chaired by Peter Mafany Musongue does not provide information on the reasons for this summons. Recall that the member of the CPDM Central Committee is not at his first convocation. What does Professor Messanga risk?

But according to some indiscretions, the frankness of the university professor would be the crux of this convocation. Accustomed to television sets, the one who dreams of the position of president of the CPDM central committee occupied by Jean Nkuete does not stop spitting on the embezzlement of his party. He will take note of what is reproached to him tomorrow in front of his peers.

