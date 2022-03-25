Elecam: already more than 90,000 new voters registered in 2022

The first session of the Electoral Council for the year 2022 was held yesterday, March 24, 2022 in Yaoundé, under the leadership of the President of the said Council, Enow Abrams Egbe.

There are precisely 90,432 new voters registered. This is the mid-term report made public by the Electoral Council of Elections Cameroon (Elecam). In 2021, there were 20,849 new enrollees which makes an increase of 76.95%. "With the same momentum, we hope to achieve better performance in the coming days. Subject of course to a more optimistic involvement of the actors of the electoral process, in particular the political parties members of the joint commissions, whom I would like to commend for the efforts made in the direction of broadening the electoral base," said Enow Abrams Egbe.

To date, Cameron's electoral register has 7,050,280 voters. For this year, the orientations of Elecam's budget are based in particular on the renewal of the biometric fleet, the acquisition of spaces to house the infrastructures and the territorial dismemberments. The objective is to increase real estate assets and reduce large rental expenses. It is also a question of the renewal of partnership and cooperation agreements for better visibility at national and international level, and finally the establishment of a plan for the continuous training of staff, in anticipation of the 2023-2025 electoral cycle.

