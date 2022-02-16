Douala: MRC and homeless activities banned

The sub-prefect of the district of Douala 4th interrupted on February 16 a training seminar in political communication for executives of the MRC and the SDF.

Scheduled from 16 to 18 February in Bonaberi, the seminar for the cadres of these two political parties has been sabotaged. Indeed, the administrative authority has prohibited the holding of this colloquium. Accompanied by the security forces, the sub-prefect disembarked at the DK hotel. And expelled all the participants of this meeting.

According to the land chief, the German Political Foundation Friedrich Hébert has not obtained permission to hold this seminar. On January 8, the march organized by the SDF MP Jean Michel Nintcheu was banned. The reason for the risk of disturbing public order was mentioned.