UNDP Congress: by wanting to humiliate Kamto, Jean de Dieu Momo is booed

Invited to the desk of the UNDP congress yesterday Saturday, in his capacity as president of the Party of Democratic Patriots for the Development of Cameroon (PADDEC), Jean de Dieu Momo was booed by the assistant present at the Palais des congrès in Yaoundé.

During his speech, the one who is also Minister Delegate to the Minister of Justice criticized the fight of the president of the Movement for the Renaissance of Cameroon. Reflections that the activists of the National Union for Democracy and Progress (UNDP) did not appreciate.

"Another (Maurice Kamto editor's note) who walks in the street, to take his activists to prison. Do you choose as a leader who will drag your children into war? (…) Leadership comes with responsibility. When you go to the West to campaign and finally your activists will ransack our embassies and display your photo, you will not say that it was not you who sent them," said Jean de Dieu Momo before covering himself with ridicule under the cries of derision of the public.

The UNDP, the party led by Bello Bouba Maïgari, held its congress this Saturday, March 5, 2022 at the Palais des Congrès in Yaoundé. The president of this political party invited several Cameroonian political leaders to this meeting. The renewal of party members is one of the challenges of this 7th congress that continues this Sunday.