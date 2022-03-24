Assistance: the MRC to the rescue of the Bamoun expelled from Memve'ele

A delegation led by Me André Tassa, the Secretary of the Regional Federation of the MRC in the West proceeded on March 23 to the delivery of a food stock to the victims of expulsion from the locality of Memve'ele in the South.

Maurice Kamto's party

Following the death of a fisherman from the locality, this community returned to Bamoun country and now lives in precariousness, awaiting reintegration.

provided food aid to about fifty Bamoun nationals forced to leave Memve'ele on 8 March 2022.

The donation ceremony took place in the presence of elected municipal officials and the Honourable Koumit Adamou. A call for solidarity had launched by the Democratic Union of Cameroon (UDC) via its president Patricia Tomaino Ndam Njoya.

