Assistance: the MRC to the rescue of the Bamoun expelled from Memve'ele

A delegation led by Me André Tassa, the Secretary of the Regional Federation of the MRC in the West proceeded on March 23 to the delivery of a food stock to the victims of expulsion from the locality of Memve'ele in the South.
provided food aid to about fifty Bamoun nationals forced to leave Memve'ele on 8 March 2022. Following the death of a fisherman from the locality, this community returned to Bamoun country and now lives in precariousness, awaiting reintegration.
Maurice Kamto's party
The donation ceremony took place in the presence of elected municipal officials and the Honourable Koumit Adamou. A call for solidarity had launched by the Democratic Union of Cameroon (UDC) via its president Patricia Tomaino Ndam Njoya.