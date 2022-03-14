National Assembly: opposition parties form a parliamentary group

The opposition political parties represented in the National Assembly decided to form a bloc by creating a parliamentary group on 11 March 2022.

"Union for Change". Thus, it will now be necessary to appoint the parliamentary group created by four political parties represented in the lower house. These are the Social Democratic Front (SDF), the Cameroonian Party for National Reconciliation (PCRN), the Democratic Union of Cameroon (UDC) and the Union of Socialist Movements (UMS).

In the statement issued by the Union for Change, the group of 16 MEPs intends to 'put the well-being of the people at the centre of their concerns'. Thus, the elected representatives of the nation intend, among other things, to work for social justice and equal opportunities; defend the interests of the Cameroonian people in the National Assembly.