National Assembly: SG Gaston Komba relieved of his duties

A meeting of the Bureau of the National Assembly, chaired this Saturday, February 12 by Cabaye Yeguié Djibril has definitively ended the functions of Gaston Komba.

It's official! Gaston Komba is no longer the Secretary General of the National Assembly. He has just been relieved of his duties for serious misconduct. The executive of the lower house was already under a suspension of signature since January 28, 2022.

To manage day-to-day affairs, the Deputy SG, Abdoulaye Daouda is appointed pending the appointment of a new secretary. Gaston Komba will have taken less than two years after his appointment to this position in April 2020.

