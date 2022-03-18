National Assembly: Cavaye Yeguié Djibril re-elected President

The President of the National Assembly, Cavaye Yeguie Djibril was re-elected as head of the hemicycle this Friday, March 18, 2022.

148 votes out of 161 voters. It was with this overwhelming vote that the deputies renewed their confidence in Cavaye Yeguie Djibril. His challenger, the SDF MP Jean-Michel Nintcheu, won only one vote in his favour. For the rest of the 12 votes, they were void.

At 82, the CPDM MP from Mayo Sanava in the Far North region is elected to this position for the 30th consecutive time. His first election as head of the lower house was in 1992. From this day on, he has a new one-year term in this position, which has become irremovable.

