Yaoundé: Food prices rise

Peanuts, eggs, beans, noodles, food prices are rising in the markets of the political capital.

Mfoundi Market this morning. Eleanor Nyamsi walks the corridors of the downtown market for her errands of the month. With 30 thousand FCFA in his pocket, his basket is struggling to fill. And for good reason, the prices of practically all food products are rising.

An average egg cell that she bought in the past at 1800 F currently costs 2200 F. The peanut bucket goes from 2400 F to 3000 F, an increase of 600 F. The 500 F noodle pack has increased to 650F. The can of sardines, is currently at 500 F against 400F (sometimes 3 boxes at 1000 F) a few months ago.

The same trend is observed for oilseed products. The liter of red oil currently costs 1000 F against 750 F previously. The liter of refined oil increased by 200F (1100 to 1300). The same applies to household soap. The 400g format increases from 300 F to 325 F.

During the month of December 2021, the Household Final Consumption Price Index (CPI) of Yaoundé, the Cameroonian capital, rose by 1%, after peaking at 0.2% in November. According to the National Institute of Statistics (INS), this "increase is largely the result of the acceleration of food prices (+3.0% after +0.3% last month)".