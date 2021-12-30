Yaoundé: the mayor prohibits advertising displays at UCB

A sum of 210 million CFA francs is claimed from the Union of Breweries of Cameroon (UCB) as royalties due for its advertising display services.

The official and exclusive supplier of drinks during the CAN 2021 is banned from display in Yaoundé. Indeed, Luc Messi Atangana, mayor of the city, claims 210 million F from the Union of Breweries of Cameroon (UCB).

That sum represents the fees due for display and co-branding services. The mayor of the political capital invites the brewer to settle his debt. Any obstruction of the ban will be sanctioned by the1st magistrate of the city.

Founded in 1972, UCB produces and markets Madiba bottled water. And three beer brands (Kadji Beer, K44 and King). As well as a range of “Special” soft drinks. Samuel Eto’o is also the ambassador of the product “Special grapefruit” since December 2017