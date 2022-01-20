Yaoundé: a lawyer in detention for defending an alleged separatist

Denis Ndifonchowara has reportedly been detained for about two weeks at the gendarmerie brigade located at the EMIA crossroads in Yaoundé.

An alleged separatist fighter was arrested in the Department of Noun (Western Region). In his defense before the court, Mr. Denis Ndifonchowara was in charge of the case. According to Mimi Mefo Info, the lawyer has a blood relationship with the suspect. A discovery that prompted the police proceeded to his arrest on January 3, 2022.

According to the same source, the lawyer was transferred from the Foumban police station to the gendarmerie brigade located at the Carrefour EMIA in Yaoundé. He is accused of colluding with the alleged separatist.