Vandalism: threats to Cameroon

Ill-intentioned people regularly destroy certain electrical and telecommunications equipment, undermining many essential activities.

It has almost become a tradition. Few weeks go by without the news revolving around acts of vandalism against electrical or telecommunications installations. Sometimes we talk about sawn wooden poles, insulators, stolen cables etc. Because of these acts, people are deprived of electrical energy for days. Businesses of all sizes are idling for those with alternatives, or are simply shutting down.

That is what happened on December 6. The actors of a good part of the national economy, identified in the Central, Southern and Eastern regions, have not been able to work serenely. Difficult for mobile phone subscribers to reach a contact; unable to pay for transactions by credit card or withdraw money from an ATM. Ditto for mobile transactions or any other activity involving the Internet connection.

It therefore took a press release from Cameroon Telecommunications (Camtel), the national operator of optical fiber, to understand the origin of this malfunction: a serious incident occurred on the network. In addition, malicious individuals have severed the optical fiber, in the heart of the city of Yaoundé. This had the immediate consequence of a major disruption in the electronic communications network (Internet, telephony, Data Center, banks, etc.).

Vandalism Alert

As a result, in these festive times of the end of the year, the local authorities are sounding the alarm. While calling for the vigilance of the populations, we invite to denounce these acts. The company Eneo, for example, has decided to "refer the matter to the competent and judicial authorities". Especially since to update these vandalized facilities, the concessionaire is drawing on funds that officials say could have been used to build new lines and thus improve access to electricity across the country.

Jordan Z.