Transport: Yaoundé – Congo now in 7 hours drive

It is now possible to leave the capital of Cameroon for Ntam, the last border town with the Congo, in 7 hours of time. This through the Yaoundé-Brazzaville corridor.

Yaoundé – Congo in 7 hours drive. This is now possible on the Yaoundé-Brazzaville corridor since December 22, 2021. The date on which, the Minister of Public Works (Mintp), Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, inaugurated the missing links of the Sangmelima-Ouesso road, opening to Congo. These are the sections Sangmelima-Bikoula (85 km), Bikoula-Djoum (38 km), Djoum-Mintom (98 km), Mintom-Lélé (67.50 km) and Lélé-Ntam-Mbalam (53 km). That's 321.5 km of developed roads.

No more 4-day trips

So no more long trips of 4 days. "I worked as an expert on this project. I had made the route at the time to touch the reality on the ground. This road was a track! Today, it is a source of pride to see two CEMAC capitals brought together by road. It is the AfDB's ambition to see this kind of initiative multiply in Central Africa." Word of Joseph Nguessan, the representative of the African Development Bank for Central Africa, one of the funders of the road project.

"The opening up of this area promotes economic development with not only the sale of agricultural products, but also facilitates travel between the cities of Djoum and Mintom. As well as the circulation of jumbo jets coming from Congo-Brazzaville to the port of Douala, "explained the Mintp.

The updated figures of the cost of the Cameroonian links of the Sangmélima-Ouesso corridor indicate that this work cost 205.1 billion CFA francs. The financing was mobilized by various donors such as Badeac, the IDB, the AfDB. But also the Saudi Development Fund and the two states concerned by the project.

Jordan Z.