Teachers' grumbling: strike slogan maintained next week

The collective "We have endured too much" (OTS) announced in a letter dated February 26 the continuation of the strike of secondary school teachers in schools.

Operation "Dead Chalk" will begin a new one on Monday, February 28, 2022. The secondary school teachers' movement "We have put up with too much" has announced the start of a second week of strike action across the country.

In this letter, the collective indicates that no favorable response to their grievances has been issued against them. "So far, we have obviously achieved almost nothing concrete if so, pompous speeches and threats from members of the government and our superiors," their letter reads.

In the same vein, the movement calls on teachers to stay the course. "Let us not lose hope and remain more united than ever while avoiding trouble in schools while waiting for the great resolutions of the father of the nation," ots said.