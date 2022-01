A statement from the Directorate-General for Taxation invites the express union operator to apply the 0.2% tax.

The operation to win back customers initiated by Express Union is stopped in mid-flight. In a press release published on 4 January, the Directorate-General for Taxation invites the operator to apply the 0.2% tax. Express Union offers withdrawal and sending operations without that tax. And this despite the entry into force of this new tax on money transfers.