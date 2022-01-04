Sustainable development: urban mobility improved by 60%

Data revealed by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on sustainable development indicators in Cameroon.

The National Institute of Statistics reports that "urban mobility has improved by 60% with 76.5 km of roads completed out of 127.5 km planned. This has brought several households closer to less than 2 km from a paved road compared to 2014.This is what emerges from the 2021 edition of an INS study on sustainable development indicators in Cameroon.

In the same vein, the institute also recognizes the evolution observed in transport infrastructure. According to the INS, they have become "sustainable and affordable". "Freight transport, in tonne-kilometres, slightly down in 2018 (784.6 per km), reached 940.6 per km in 2019 against 806 per km in 2017."

In 2016, 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are being implemented by the government. This is how Cameroon is launching the second phase of its development plan. It is called "National Development Strategy 2020-2030". Despite some progress, the population's access to basic social services still needs to be improved. Indeed, water, housing, electricity and food are still a luxury for most Cameroonians.