Southwest: a batch of 825 rounds of 12-gauge ammunition seized in Ekondo Titi

Elements of the security forces intercepted a canoe containing this war cargo on 25 December.
The French Navy at Ekondo Titi Beach seized a canoe containing a batch of 825 rounds of 12-gauge ammunition on 25 December. To this end, nine suspicious individuals were arrested and taken on board for exploitation by the Cameroonian army.
The commune of Ekondo Titi in the South-West region became infamous after the attack on a school on 24 November. Three students and a teacher lost their lives after the deadly incursion by separatist fighters.
Saisie de par les éléments de la Marine Nationale au beach d’Ekondo titi d’une pirogue dont la cargaison contenait un lot de 825 munitions de calibre 12— Honneur et Fidélité – Armée Camerounaise (@HonneurFidelite) December 25, 2021
09 individus suspects interpellés
Fouilles approfondies et exploitation en cours pic.twitter.com/gwJ1Mp9PAp