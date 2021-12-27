Southwest: a batch of 825 rounds of 12-gauge ammunition seized in Ekondo Titi

Elements of the security forces intercepted a canoe containing this war cargo on 25 December.

The French Navy at Ekondo Titi Beach seized a canoe containing a batch of 825 rounds of 12-gauge ammunition on 25 December. To this end, nine suspicious individuals were arrested and taken on board for exploitation by the Cameroonian army.

The commune of Ekondo Titi in the South-West region became infamous after the attack on a school on 24 November. Three students and a teacher lost their lives after the deadly incursion by separatist fighters.