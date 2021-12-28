South: Sub-prefect seals Mvangan District Hospital

Abandoned for some time, land chief Mirabeau Ngoh Ngoh has sealed the doors of this southern public hospital.

The district hospital of Mvangan, in the southern region, has just been sealed by the sub-prefect of this constituency. The reasons given by Mirabeau Ngoh Ngoh, land chief: lack of personnel; abandonment of post; abandonment of equipment.After many arrests of his hierarchy, which remained without follow-up, the civil administrator finally affixed seals on the doors of this public health facility.

According to the information collected, the isolation of the locality of Mvangan is at the origin of the abandonment of this hospital by health professionals. In the aftermath, the Minister of Public Health suspended the Chief Medical Officer of the medical centre for three months. Reasons, breaches of his professional obligations, underlines our source.

The seal of the sub-prefect

This locality made headlines last June when Cameroon's main opposition leader, Maurice Kamto, held a rally there. Located in the Mvila, southern region, the bled still has a record vote rate for the ruling party.

It was therefore unthinkable that Maurice Kamto, a politically hated man, could obtain permission to assemble there.