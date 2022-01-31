Postal sector: 90% of operators operate illegally

Revelation made by the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications.

Postal operators in Cameroon operate on the margins of the legal texts and regulations in force. According to the ministry in charge of posts, 90% of these companies operate without an operating title.

In 2019, there were approximately 141 companies operating in the postal sector across the country. Exclusively private, 25 of these operators challenge the leadership of the public operator Campost. According to the newspaper Eco Matin, they received their operating license on December 28, 2020.

They are responsible, among other things, for the sending, transport and distribution of letters and parcels; money transfer, as well as e-commerce.