SCDP: inauguration of a 10,000 m3 reservoir

The new diesel storage tank increases by 33.99%the storage capacity of the Cameroonian Company of Petroleum Depots (SCDP).

A new diesel tank was inaugurated on December 29 at the depot of the Cameroonian Company of Oil Depots (SCDP) in Yaoundé. Indeed, with a capacity of 10,000m3, this tank increases the company's diesel storage volume by 33.99%, from 29,470 m3 to 39,470 m3.



According to the DG of the SCDP, Véronique Moampéa Mbio, the new bin provides nearly 26 days of stock, against 15 days before its commissioning. And is part of a program to strengthen storage capacities for petroleum products initiated by the Cameroonian government.

Similarly, "with its commissioning, at the same time as that of the renovated Jet A1 ferry of 2,900 m3, the overall capacity of the Nsam depot is thus considerably increased, from 66,970 m3 to 76,970 m3, thus allowing the SCDP to respond effectively to the strong demand induced by the major continental sporting event that the country is preparing to host from the beginning of the year, namely the 33rd edition of the CAN TotalEnergies2021", says the director of the SCDP.