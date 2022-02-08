Health: Dr. Albert Ze promoted to Mussac

The health economist, Albert Ze is appointed director of social benefits at the Mutual Health Of Actors of the Economy of Cameroon (MUSAAC) project.

Improve health coverage and social security for populations. This is the leitmotiv of MUSAAC, a project that has struggled to take off since its creation in 2015. To achieve these objectives, Dr Albert Ze has been appointed Director of Social Benefits.

"My role, as Director of Social Benefits will be to design this health insurance, to ensure its implementation and its proper functioning for the well-being of the Cameroonian populations," said Albert Ze on Tweeter.

According to the health economist, this project consists of the creation of a health system parallel to the existing one. Its goal is to strengthen the health offer and improve the affordability of health care in Cameroon.

In the same vein, MUSAAC provides Cameroon with 16 hospitals of international standing. And a university responsible for training health personnel.