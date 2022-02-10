NOSO: 542 deaths linked to abuses in 2021

Figures released by the Cameroonian NGO Nouveaux Droits de l'Homme on deaths related to abuses in the North-West and South-West regions during 2021.

The Anglophone crisis caused significant deaths in 2021. Indeed, abuses committed on the soil of the North-West and South-West regions have claimed the lives of 542 people.

Fires, kidnappings, torture, kidnappings, homemade bomb attacks are now legion in these two parts of the country. According to New Human Rights, these abuses are perpetrated by both the army and separatist fighters.

According to the same source, 339 people died in similar circumstances in the Far North region. And 16 in the other seven regions of Cameroon.