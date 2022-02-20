North-West: the army recalls 8 deserters

The regional delegate of national security of the North-West region invites eight elements of three corps of the security forces to resume their service as soon as possible.

A press release published on February 16, informs that these absentees will be liable to disciplinary sanctions if they do not return to their post.

At the Batibo Special Police Station, Police Commissioner Noubtsei Jean-Pierre and Police Officer (OP)2 Tambe Philip Djong have been absent since November 2021. In ngoketunjia department, senior police officer Menoua François (since his date of appointment) and OP Renendouopouo Emmanuel (November 2021) are missing.

He also at the Special Commissariat of the locality of Belo, deprived of the OP2 Mvondo Laurent absent from his post since his appointment. In addition, the Mobile Intervention Group No. 6 of the North-West requires three of its elements namely: police inspector Omgba Jean Mathieu, peacekeepers Chango Nguessifa Guillit and Biloa Omgba Bernard.

Desertions have become frequent within the Cameroonian defense forces. And this since the military engagement in the English-speaking regions of the North-West and South-West under the yoke of armed repression of secessionist groups.