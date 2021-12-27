North-West: the sub-prefect of Ndu closes two markets

In a statement issued on December 23, Adamu Ibrahim, sub-prefect of the commune of Ndu, taxes the markets of Ntamru and Ntundip as gathering places for separatists.

The markets of Ntamru and Ntundip, in the commune of Ndu, North-West region are now closed. Adamu Ibrahim, sub-prefect of this locality ordered the closure of these two places of commerce, in a statement dated December 23, 2021.

According to the land chief, the aforementioned markets are fertile places for separatist fighters. They have been gathering there to plan and execute crimes against humanity for more than three years.

To this end, any person caught in the act of violating the said prohibition will be placed under arrest. And therefore, considered as complicit in what the sub-prefect describes as "terrorism".