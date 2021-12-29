MRC: the SDF could revive public demonstrations

The condemnation of MRC activists whose members of its board sullies Cameroon’s reputation. We already knew that democracy is a decoy in this country. Justice thus confirms that political imprisonments are common.

The Social Democratic Front, through professor Joseph Ngameni, is revolted by these sentences. He says his party could be forced to start public protests again.

Here is his statement:

CONDEMNATION OF MRC ACTIVISTS AND CADRES BY MILITARY COURTS.

“The SDF invites the MRC Executive Board to appeal within the legal deadlines so that these defendants find the civil judges claimed by all since the beginning of this procedure.”

By endorsing the statement of its deputy the Honourable Nintcheu on the incarceration of MRC activists, and joining AFP and the SVP in their positions on it, the SDF takes note of the convictions of MRC cadres and activists, by the military courts with legitimacy strongly contested by the accused.

The SDF finds in these sentences military decisions that can be challenged both in substance and in form, and invites the MRC Executive Board to appeal them within the legal deadlines so that these defendants find the civilian judges claimed by all since the beginning of this procedure.

Thus, with the invocation of Article 3 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of Cameroon to the Court of Appeal and the return of the valiant lawyers of the Cameroonian opposition to the courts, civil judges will be forced by law to pronounce the nullity of this entire procedure or the faults would have multiplied at will.

Remaining in the logic of the Frontal Opposition Party, and faithful to the principles of social democracy, the SDF invites the CRM and all the people of the Cameroonian opposition to follow with great interest the path of legal recourse to help our courts to wrest their definitive independence through the obvious releases of these activists under the Law.

It also invites the Cameroonian justice seized to say the right to avoid making the public believe that it is safer to attack a sub-prefecture, a sub-prefect who unfairly prohibits a demonstration, a deputy who votes a bad law, a court or a magistrate who makes an unjust decision, than to participate in a peaceful demonstration.

Remaining available for any necessary legal assistance, or any mediation for the triumph of the legal path and reconciliation, the SDF shares the pain resulting from these disproportionate sanctions constituting hard blows for Cameroonian democracy, the object of its struggle since 1990.

Reserving the right to revive in its own way the same plural demands if nothing is done to relax the social climate, the SDF invites the jurisdiction that the CRM will have seized to mirror itself in Africa by its probity and fairness in this case that outrages the entire national political class

The SDF Communicators are invited to avoid any statement relating to this procedure in the media before the sentence of the Court of Appeal if highly recommended, or the dialogue between Parties or parties as the case may be.

For SENACOM, Prof Joseph NGAMENI of the National Communication.