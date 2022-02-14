Media: Consultant Dieudonné Essomba sacked from Vision 4

The management of the private television channel Vision 4 has just thanked Dieudonné Essomba, the now former consultant of the tower of Nsam.

The consultant for the program "Club d'Elites" is dismissed this Monday, February 14 from the television channel for serious misconduct and recidivism. During the said broadcast yesterday Sunday, Dieudonné Essomba pronounced on the longevity in power of the President of the Republic. A position that certainly earned him this divorce with the media led by Jean-Pierre Amougou Belinga.

"It's not normal to stay in power for 40 years and want to manage power directly. " he said in one of his interventions. He goes further to say that the patriarch is no longer in possession of all his faculties. "There is no such thing as a Man created by God who is 89 years old, who is still at 25% of his abilities. " he fulminated.