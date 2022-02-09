Media: ejected from several newsrooms, Jean Jacques Ze creates his newspaper

The journalist presented yesterday, February 8, the 1st issue of his newspaper on his Facebook page.

"The Levant". This is the name of the weekly that Jean Jacques Ze has just created. The now director of publication is making a place for himself in the world of cameroonian print media.

"Here is the number 1st of the weekly general and environmental information.A product that has its feet in the Rising Sun with a national and even international influence if the centers of interest impose it on us.The baby certainly still has birthmarks.We will gradually clean it.With especially your wise reviews.", underlines the media man.

"The Levant wants to be free in tone.Generous in effort.Cautious in the process.Useful for development. This eastern region will occupy a prominent place without locking it into regional withdrawal.The Levant, the voice of the East.Yes at times. The Way to the East?certainly. That of development, which involves the denunciation and promotion of values and potentialities. Thank you for welcoming him and accompanying him.", concludes Jean Jacques Ze.