Mayo Moskota: 4 civilians killed by armed men

An incursion by an armed group took place on the night of 17 March in two villages in Mayo Moskota in the Far North region.

The populations of the Far North live under the constant threat of armed groups. According to Humanity Purpose, attackers attacked the villages of Douval and Oupai in Mayo Moskota on Thursday night. Balance sheet of this umpteenth incursion, four people killed including three boys. These unidentified gunmen looted and burned homes and took away material property.

According to locals, this is the 4th attack in the space of a month. According to Humanity Purpose, Boko Haram's ISWAP faction, fleeing the Nigerian counter-offensive, is remobilizing its fighters towards the Cameroonian borders. For the same source, the outposts must already prepare to face an upsurge of armed incursions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

