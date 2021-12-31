Maurice Kamto "Cameroon is the first French-speaking country most indebted to France"

Revelation made tonight by the national president of the MRC, Maurice Kamto, during his end-of-year speech to the nation.

To date, Cameroon’s public debt is estimated at about 43% of its gross domestic product (GDP). Information revealed on December 31 by Maurice Kamto. According to the boss of the MRC, “Cameroon has been characterized by a strong debt of a singularly toxic nature that clogs its horizons on various aspects. Indeed, our country is to date, the country of the Franc zone, the most indebted to China with 6 billion 202 million US dollars in April 2021 according to the World Bank. It ranks6th among the most indebted African countries vis-à-vis the Asian giant at the continental level,” he said tonight in his end-of-year speech.

Similarly, “Cameroon is the first French-speaking country most indebted to France with a debt that amounted to 945 billion CFA francs in December 2020. And ranks second among the most indebted African countries to this country.

Cameroon’s public debt is estimated at the end of 2021 at about 43% of its gross domestic product. Some believe that this level of debt gives our country a comfortable margin to continue to increase its debt.” explains Maurice Kamto.

Maurice Kamto is the main opposition leader in Cameroon. His positions, the opposite of those of President Biya’s opponents, are detonating. He refuses to align himself with the framework drawn by the governing party and he and his comrades are continually persecuted. For taking part in the marches prescribed in the constitution of theRepublic, three of the members of his party’s executive board were imprisoned for seven years.