Malaria control: millions of mosquito nets to distribute

A4th national campaign for the distribution of long-acting impregnated mosquito nets (Milda) is announced for April 2022. This will be in the context of the fight against malaria.

Cameroonian households will receive long-acting impregnated mosquito nets (Milda) in 2022. Dr. Dorothy Achu, Permanent Secretary of the National Malaria Control Program (Pnlp) announced the4th national Milda distribution campaign for April next year. The last campaign was carried out in 2019.

The Pnlp wants to reach 47 million mosquito nets distributed from 2011 to 2022 as part of the fight against malaria. According to the programme, as a result of this mosquito net distribution campaign, the mortality rate has increased from 18 to 16 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants. That's about 500 deaths averted in one year.

In Cameroon, malaria accounts for nearly 29% of the consultation rate in health facilities and 40% of hospitalizations. In 2020, the disease transmitted by the female Anopheles affected just over 2.5 million Cameroonians. And caused the death of 4,121 people in the same year (including 64% of children aged 0 to 5), 4510 in 2019 and 3263 in 2018.