Louis Marie Kakdeu -Camtel: "Cameroon is indebted to the tune of about 400 billion FCFA / year to make it work"

On the antennas of Radio Balafon this morning, the academic Louis Marie Kakdeu announces that the State borrows colossal sums for the operation of the Camtel.

In 2020, according to the director general of Camtel, Yah Sunday, the public company accumulated a debt of more than 576.6 billion FCFA. "Camtel is bankrupt, Cameroon is indebted to the tune of about 400 billion FCFA / year to make it work," said Louis Marie Kakdeu on Radio Balafon.

Following this statement, businesswoman Rebecca Enonchong reacted. "With the fiber monopoly, Camtel should be the most profitable company in Cameroon. It's unimaginable to me that it's in deficit, especially at 400 billion," she lamented on Tweeter.