Coastline: already 16 cases of cholera recorded in Melong

This is what emerges from an interview with the Sub-Prefect of Melong, Biko Boko Alain Blaise granted this morning on the cholera epidemic on the antennas of Radio Balafon.

A cholera epidemic has set in in Melong. "Out of 16 cholera cases in Melong district, 14 have already recovered their health. The other two are still under treatment in the hospital," said land chief Biko Biko Alain Blaise.

Last week, 5 people were declared "poisoned" after consuming taro with yellow sauce. The events took place in a restaurant in the city of Melong. "After tests carried out at the melong district hospital and then sent to Laquintinie, it appears that these people are victims of cholera and not poisoning," reveals the administrative authority.

The Littoral region is not the only one affected by a cholera epidemic. In the Southwest, 37 cases of the disease were reported last week, including five deaths.