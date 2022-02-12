Indomitable Lions: the future of António Conceiçao unveiled tomorrow

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education, Narcisse Kombi Mouelle will decide tomorrow, February 13, on the future of the coach of the Indomitable Lions, Antonio Conceiçao.

The Indomitable Lions finished third in the 2021 AFCON, in an unlikely match against BurkinaFaso (3-3, 5-3). During the competition, the choices of the coach of the national team did not cease to be controversial.

A disappointing performance for the Cameroonians who have since claimed the dismissal of the Portuguese technician. According to CRTVweb, the Minister of Sports will decide on the fate of the coach of the Lions tomorrow, during the Sunday show, Actualités Hebdo.

https://twitter.com/CRTV_web/status/1492500748969652229?t=1Ithp6rTngRN45KKCd-24Q&s=19