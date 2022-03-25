Indomitable Lions: Mouelle Kombi motivates the troops

The Minister of Sports and Physical Education (Minsep) visited the Indomitable Lions on the eve of the match against Algeria.

The Cameroon-Algeria match will kick off at 6 p.m. on Friday. The match that counts towards qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup will be held at the Japoma Stadium in Douala.

As a pre-match vigil, the Minister of Sports led a delegation into the den of the Indomitable Lions. "I made this Thursday evening, March 24, 2022, in the presence of the Goodwill Ambassador Roger Milla, the Governor of the Littoral Region and the President of FECAFOOT, an encouraging visit to the den of the Indomitable Lions, located at their hotel in Douala, as part of the traditional match-eve meeting," Posted the Minsep on social networks.

"We reiterated to them the unwavering support of the Government of the Republic, and expressed the hopes of the general Cameroonian public for their victory on the evening of their double confrontation against Algeria, on March 25 and 29, with a view to obtaining their final ticket for the Qatar 2022 World Cup," said Narcisse Mouelle Kombi.

Earlier in the day, Fécafoot president Samuel Eto'o and former Cameroon international Patrick Mboma attended the Lions' pre-match training session at the Japoma Multisports Complex.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

