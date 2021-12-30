Justice – CPP: members of the "Stand up for Cameroon" summoned today to the military court of Douala

A hearing is being held this Thursday, December 30 at the douala military court after the arrest of these supporters of the Cameroon people's party (CPP) and members of the "Stand up for Cameroon" movement imprisoned in 2020.

The hearings of political prisoners follow one another. This Thursday, December 30, members of the movement "Stan up for Cameroon" are expected at the military court of Douala. The verdict of the trial of these supporters of the Cameroon People's Party (CPP). "As a reminder, the proceedings have been closed since the hearing on 13 October 2021. They are awaiting the verdict that was due to be delivered since November 10, 2021. Verdict that was not rendered because of the unavailability of the judge who lost her husband," said Elvadas Kengne, a member of the CPP's political bureau.

As a reminder, 5 young Cameroonians, CPP activists and members of the "Stand up for Cameeroon" movement were arrested on 18 September 2020 and incarcerated in the New-Bell central prison in Douala, on the eve of the political marches of 22 September 2020. They are prosecuted for: Revolution, attempted conspiracy and insurrection. The defense lawyers denounce a police custody "without real reasons" and a political trial that "tortures these young people for having participated in a political briefing. »