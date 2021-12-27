Justice: Alain Fougue and 37 other prisoners expected today at the military court

After refusing to appear on December 24, supporters of the Movement for the Renaissance of Cameroon (MRC) are again summoned to the Yaoundé military court today.

About thirty MRC activists are called to appear for a hearing on December 27 at the military court in Yaoundé. Alain Fogue and 37 other prisoners arrested in connection with the September 2020 protests will again pass in front of a college made up of three military magistrates.

A new summons that follows the refusal of the latter to appear on December 24 at the military court of Yaoundé. And for good reason, the defendants question the legitimacy of the court to be able to judge civilians, but also that the two lawyers appointed by the court for their defense are not able to do so.