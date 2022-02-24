Olembé stampede: Paul Biya orders the disbursement of 84 million for the victims

A communiqué published on February 23, 2022 and signed by the governor of the Central region informs of the release of this sum for the assistance of the victims of the Stampede of Olembé.

84 million FCFA. This is the sum that will be distributed to the beneficiaries of the 8 people who died at the Olembé stadium. This fund also goes to the injured of the stampede that was held on the sidelines of the 8th final of the CAN 2022. A match between Cameroon and the Comoros.

The incident that occurred on January 24, 2022 at the entrance to the sports infrastructure left 8 dead and 38 injured. And some of the deceased were buried on February 19 in strict privacy. Recently, the families of the victims have been released from their reserves. According to them, they would have received nothing of the 50 million FCFA offered by the Indomitable Lions.

https://twitter.com/fidieckemile/status/1496863622009610245?t=5xry7pxqOYmn_x5PWv3B0Q&s=19