Intercommunal conflicts: UNHCR wants to mobilise 35 billion francs for victims

This funding from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) aims to provide emergency assistance to displaced persons from inter-communal conflicts.

According to the United Nations (UN), an appeal for funds was launched on 21 January 2022 by UNHCR. The mobilization of nearly 35 billion CFA francs will be used, among other things, to finance shelter and essential relief items, such as blankets, mats and mosquito nets for refugees.

In the same vein, these funds will also make it possible to build water points and ensure the hygiene of the displaced. In addition, the UN agency in charge of refugees intends to place particular emphasis on the protection of children. As well as prevention and response to gender-based violence, documentation and education.

As a reminder, the recent conflict between Choas arabs and Mousgoums in the Far North has left nearly 100,000 internally displaced and to neighboring Chad. This bloody opposition has resulted in 44 deaths, more than 100 wounded and 112 villages burned.