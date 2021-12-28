Infrastructure: technical reception of the Kalong-Tonga road

Located on the national road n ° 4, this road of 67 km was received on December 27 in the presence of Benoît Parfait MBOLE MBOLE, Director General of Infrastructure Works (DGTI), representing the Minister of Public Works.

The technical reception of the Kalong-Tonga road was made yesterday, December 27. Built by the Chinese company Sinohydro, this 67 km long and 10-metre-wide infrastructure will have a reference speed in the countryside of 80 km/h for a reference speed in urban areas of 40 km/h.

The structure of the roadway provides for a 7cm thick rolling layer of semi-grained bituminous concrete; a 10 cm thick base layer in bitumen gravel and a 25 cm thick foundation layer in recycled materials.

The construction cost of lot 2 received on December 27, 2021, is estimated at 34 billion FCFA. The rehabilitation of this section by Sinohydro engineers required the replacement of 108 metal nozzles in reinforced concrete slats. In addition to this, it is necessary to count the construction of 4 km of urban roads, the implementation of horizontal signage, the improvement of longitudinal sanitation and the development of rest areas.