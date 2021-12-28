Infrastructure: technical reception of the Kalong-Tonga road

Located on the national road n°4, this infrastructure is 67 km long. It was received on December 27 by Benoît Parfait MBOLE MBOLE. It is in his capacity as Director General of Infrastructure Works (DGTI), representing the Minister of Public Works.

The technical reception of the Kalong-Tonga road was carried out on Monday. Built by the Chinese company Sinohydro, this infrastructure is 67 kilometers long and 10 meters wide. It has been designed for a reference speed in open countryside of 80 km/h. The reference speed in built-up areas will be 40 km/h.

The structure of the roadway provides for a rolling layer of 7 centimeters thick in semi-grained bituminous concrete; a 10 cm thick base layer in bitumen gravel and a 25 cm thick foundation layer in recycled materials.

The cost of building the infrastructure of this lot is estimated at 34 billion FCFA.

The rehabilitation of this section by Sinohydro engineers required the replacement of 108 metal nozzles in reinforced concrete slats. In addition to this, it is necessary to count the construction of 4 km of urban roads, the implementation of horizontal signage, the improvement of longitudinal sanitation and the development of rest areas.