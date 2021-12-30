Infrastructure: the Yaoundé-Douala axis in rehabilitation

Work to clear infrastructure rights-of-way, cantonment of the roadway, among others, is being carried out on the eve of the start of the CAN 2021.

Streamline traffic on the national n°3. Tel is the objective of the work started a few weeks ago on the Yaoundé-Douala axis. After a visit to the construction sites on 29 December, the Minister of Public Works, Emmanuel Nganou Djoumessi, was able to assess the progress of the infrastructure works.



Thus, the engineers proceeded to replace metal nozzles with slabs built along the axis. In addition, the clearance of the rights-of-way, the cantonment of the vicinity of the roadway on Lot No. 1, in particular, was carried out. The treatment of potholes, the repair of signage.



In detail, 10 dalots were built between Yaoundé – Pont de Ndoupè. And 05 more between the Bridge of Ndoupè – the Bridge over the Dibamba. In the city of Douala, work has allowed the standardization of the state of service of the roadway on a linear of 600m.