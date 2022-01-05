Infrastructure: inauguration of the Yaoundé-Nsimalen highway today

The Yaoundé-Nsimalen highway is now open to traffic. Minister Célestine Ketcha made her inauguration on January 5.

It's official! The Yaoundé-Nsimalen highway is open to traffic. The Minister of Housing and Urban Development (Minhdu) proceeded to its inauguration on Wednesday. The road section is one of the roads that will facilitate the flow of traffic during the CAN.

Before it was put into circulation, Célestine Ketcha was keen to raise awareness among local populations. According to the Minister, this highway is a high-speed lane reserved only for motorists' traffic. She invited people to use the air crossing routes.

After seven years of work, the infrastructure required more than 276 billion CFA francs. It has a medium right-of-way of 30m. And consists of 4 lanes, a central median. 2 emergency stop strips, service tracks. As well as 10 pedestrian plots and 11 interchanges.