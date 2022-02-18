Soa City Hall: construction work valued at 98%

The Director General of Feicom accompanied by the Mayor of Soa paid a visit to the town hall of the commune under construction in the department of Mefou and Afamba (Centre).

This descent on the site made it possible to evaluate the progress of the work. And according to the authorities present, the construction of the soa city hall has a completion rate of 98%.

On behalf of the 2022 financial year, the City Council has validated the budget of 1.3 billion FCFA. In 2019, Soa was selected as a pilot municipality for the implementation of the programme budget.

