Health: 178 leprosy patients reported

A revelation made on the occasion of the commemoration of the 69th World Day against Leprosy on January 30, 2022.

Leprosy is the resistance in Cameroon. Wrongly considered a disease of the past, it still causes victims across the country. Indeed, 178 cases have been identified to date according to Dr. Earnest Njih Tabah, permanent secretary of the National Committee for the Control of Yaws, Leishmaniasis, Leprosy and Buruli Ulcer.

During this day, Dr. Njih Tabah wanted to reassure public opinion about the isolation of patients which is no longer practiced. "Every new case is treated at home. As soon as the person begins to take the drugs, he is no longer contagious and therefore, he no longer represents a threat to those around him. This is how all patients are currently being monitored," he explained.

According to the WHO, leprosy is a chronic infectious disease caused by the bacillus Mycobacterium leprae, which is acid-resistant and elongated in shape. The disease mainly affects the skin, peripheral nerves, the lining of the upper respiratory tract as well as the eyes. It is a curable disease and treatment at an early stage avoids disability. If left untreated, leprosy can lead to progressive and permanent damage to the limbs and eyes.