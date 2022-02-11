Millers grumble: the government strikes back

In a letter dated February 8, the Minister of Commerce, Luc Magloire Atangana, ordered the Company La Pasta to resume its activities.

The millers announced in a statement the cessation of deliveries of wheat and wheat flour across the country as of February 9. The Groupement des industries meunières du Cameroun (GIMC) is campaigning for an increase in the price of flour.

However, the Minister of Commerce wished to recall "the relevant provisions of Law No. 2015/018 of 21 December 2015 governing commercial activity in Cameroon, in its article 75, paragraph c, which formally prohibits the fact of exercising or attempting to exercise either individually or by meeting or coalition an action to defeat price regulation, by threatening to cease its commercial, industrial or artisanal activity or by effectively ceasing this activity," he wrote to the general management of the company La Pasta.