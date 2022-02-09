Grumbling: Millers suspend wheat flour deliveries

The announcement was made on Tuesday, February 8, by Alfred Momo Ebongue, Secretary General of the Groupement des industries meunières du Cameroun (GIMC).

As of today, wheat flour produced by member companies of the Groupement des industries meunières du Cameroun (GIMC) will no longer be available on the market. For an indefinite period, this union announced yesterday the cessation of deliveries of wheat and wheat flour across the country.

This decision is the result of the continued rise in wheat import prices. "The GIMC wishes to inform consumers that this measure taken reluctantly aims to limit the scope of the losses that these companies have recorded for 3 months," the statement said.

With 70% of the market share, the corporation regrets the government's inaction to help operators acquire wheat, a commodity necessary for the manufacture of flour.