Donation of equipment: UNICEF donates AIDS equipment

The UN organization has donated significant equipment to Cameroon. This is to fight against the transmission of the AIDS virus from mother to child at birth.

The Ministry of Public Health recently received a number of pieces of equipment from UNICEF Cameroon. Indeed, this donation of equipment will make it possible to fight against the transmission of HIV/AIDS from mother to child at birth. It is also intended for adolescence. 55 motorcycles, 47 vehicles, 40 point-of-service equipment, and some computers make up part of the donation. There are also hygienic protective equipment and nearly a million rapid HIV tests.

The donation of equipment is the work of the Islamic Development Bank and supported by UNICEF. The objective of this assistance is also to improve the management of other challenges facing the Cameroonian health sector.

According to Arsène Azandossessi, UNICEF Deputy Representative in Cameroon, PETVISIDAME supports the operational level in providing quality care for HIV prevention, identification, antiretroviral treatment and retention of pregnant and lactating women, children and adolescents living with HIV.

UNICEF donation of equipment: Response from the Minister of Health

For the government, the equipment will first be used to strengthen Cameroon's health system.

During the CAN that Cameroon organizes in January and February, they will be used. The posters bearing the inscription "Safe CAN TotalEnergies Cameroon 2021" pasted on some of the vehicles are for this purpose. The image of a person wearing a yellow mask, a green t-shirt and a balloon in his hand is also on the poster.

"It's to ensure the safety of the players, the delegations that come for the competition as well as our population." This is how the Minister of Health explains the usefulness of this important donation.