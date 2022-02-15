Far North: 4 civilians killed in Boko Haram attack in Gaboua

Boko Haram elements attacked the village of Gaboua, Mayo Sava department, on the night of Monday to Tuesday. This incursion caused the death of 4 civilians.

According to the government of the Far North region, Midjiyawa Bakary, it was on several motorcycles that members of the Islamist sect broke into this village.

"Four civilians were killed. Homes burglarized and food taken away by terrorists who, moreover, burned houses, "said the governor.

On the same night, another Boko Haram group attacked the village of Kotserethe near Mora in the Mayo Sava department. Two civilians were shot dead in this locality.